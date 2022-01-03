Stateline COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped up last week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another day, another jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations for both the region and the state, and another grim record was set with the most recent numbers.

Hospitalizations statewide reached the new record high Sunday, with over 6,000 reported. Things remained bad in the stateline, with only 6% of ICU beds available in Region One, which includes Winnebago County.

The amount of patients hospitalized also rose for the ninth straight day Sunday, with more than 300 people currently hospitalized in Region One. The positivity rate for Winnebago County is also up to over 16% in the latest numbers.