Stateline doctors share tips for staying safe while exercising outdoors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new year means new goals, and some might include fitness.

An OSF Healthcare doctor shared some tips to make sure that residents stay safe when choosing to exercise outside.

There are many factors to remember. One is to check for snow, ice and even the wind chill. Exercising does not have to be what people typically think of, like running and biking, but even shoveling snow can work upa sweat.

No matter how people are looking to get their heart rates up, it is important to be properly dressed if heading outside.

“You do want to be slightly chilly when you walk out the door, because if you’re feeling warm at the start of your exercise, then as your blood starts to pump and your body temperature rises, you are going to get overheated,” said Dr. Ginny Hendricks, a Family & Sports Medicine Physician at OSF Healthcare. “You don’t want to get too sweaty while you are exercising outside, since that can then cool and make you colder.”

Hendricks also said that if people want to stay out of the gym completely, but do not want to go outside, there are plenty of exercises that can be done in the home.