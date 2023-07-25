FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday marks the first day of the Stephenson County Fair, and with it, the unofficial kickoff of “fair season” around the Stateline.

This year, the beginning of “fair season” also coincides with the forecasted hottest week of the year. With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in the coming days, safety is a top priority.

“I got these cloths that you soak in water, shake them out, and they keep you cool up to 11 hours,” said long-time Stephen County Fair goer Sally Phile. “They’re doing the job, we have no felt the heat at all.”

Not every fair goer is as prepared as Phile, however, and the City of Freeport has prepared to help visitors handle the heat.

“We made this tent with our fire department that is set up with air conditioning in it,” said Kate Boyer, executive manager of the fair. “That way if someone needs to cool off and just rest a little bit, they are more than free to cool off.”

The city is also handing out free bottled water and providing a fresh running water fountain station.

Animals at the fair are also at risk due to the heat, and livestock handlers are being especially cautious.

“We have fans on each of our cows, we make a tunnel effect so the air picks up and moves all the way through,” said Becky Korth of Triangle Acres dairy farm. “We’re always trying to maintain, if we see one that’s breathing a little heavy during the day, we’ll take her down and wash her on the wash rack again, just to cool her down.”

If you make a visit to the fair, it’s important to pay attention to your body, says Phile.

“You can still come out, even in this heat, and enjoy the fair and the weather, but also being aware of how it’s affecting your body and watching for those signs.”

The Stephenson County Fair runs this whole week, while the Lee County Fair starts on Thursday.