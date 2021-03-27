Stateline families safely enjoy festivities at Camp Winnebago Easter egg hunt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kids in the Stateline have been able to have more opportunities to collect Easter eggs in hunts. Families tell us after a year of canceled events, they were happy to go on the hunt.

Between remote learning and the uncertainty created by the pandemic, parents were happy to be outside with their kids spending time as a family.

Camp Winnebago held its first-ever Easter Egg hunt. The hunt was open to kids of all ages with thousands of eggs, candy, and prizes.

As a father, James Parham saw how difficult it was for so many kids to be at home all the time during the pandemic. He says it was very important to attend.

“I felt it was important for him to get out, just enjoy nature, it isn’t a perfect day but just to be around a lot of kids his age and just to have fun,” said Parham. “Kids need exercise, we gotta’ move around, everybody is masked up, we got the distance going. So everything is safe and sound.”

Hannah Long is the program director for Camp Winnebago. She says that putting this event together was a top priority.

“Having kids getting to spend more time with their families, their grown-ups, and we really miss having our kids back out here. So, the biggest thing was getting kids back out at camp as well as just having that family time,” explained Long.

13-year-old Sara Dorsey has been coming to Camp Winnebago for 7 years now. She was happy to be outside with her friends and family in a place she loves. But when it comes to hunting, it’s about finding the special eggs with the best prizes.

“[I hope] to find a golden egg and get a free week of camp. There are like 2 or 3 eggs with ‘free week’ golden tickets,” Sara said.

To ensure the safety of everyone, they divided up the hunts into three different time slots to allow for social distancing.