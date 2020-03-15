Stateline Family YMCA closes doors amid COVID-19 recommendations

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The YMCA in Beliot announced on Sunday that they are closing its doors following recommendations of the Winnebago County Health Department, effective at 5 p.m. Officials say they plan to reopen the facilities on Tuesday, March 31st.

Stateline Family YMCA, located at 501 3rd Street, joins the YMCA of Rock River Valley, which closed their doors Saturday.

“Here at the Y we are passionate about being a safe gathering place for our community, which made this decision all the more difficult.” said Ann Hankins, President/CEO of the Stateline Family YMCA. “However, our passion for social responsibility is just as important and to remain open and facilitate the gathering of large groups would not support this passion. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.”

Officials say they will continue to offer childcare for children under 5 at both Ironworks and Roscoe Branch locations. However, that is subject to change.

YMCA staff will be available by phone from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (608)-365-2261

