ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Volunteer fire departments have been busy this year in the stateline.

Between responding to the Rockford Chemtool explosion, a five person fatal fire in Boone County and dozens of car crashes, they are feeling the staffing shortage. Two local fire departments said that they do not feel that the proposed $500 tax credit volunteers receive is enough, but also said that most volunteers do not do it for any financial incentive.

“It’s a great gesture. It’s a start, but it’s not even close,” said Boone County Fire District #2 Chief Brian Kunce.

“Anything is better, but I really think that everyone deserves a little bit more,” added North Park Fire Department Captain Matt Hehn.

A new bill working through the Illinois State House would give people that money as an incentive to volunteer as a firefighter, but he does not know if the money will help. However, he said that the need is growing.

“If we didn’t have all these volunteers putting in the time, we’d be in a lot of trouble,” Kunce said.

From the Chemtool fire in Rockton to the recent Boone County fire, Kunce said that the majority of first responders were volunteers, most having full-time jobs during the day.

“We were very lucky that night to have everybody that was able to respond,” Kunce said. “If that would have happened during the day, that would have been a whole different situation because we would not have nearly the amount of people.”

But why do they do it? Hehn said that it is not easy work.

“It’s a thrill. You never know what kind of call you’re gonna get or what kind of day ..you could have one call or you could have ten calls,” Hehn said. “Mostly it’s medical, but you get those good calls in between.”

“We have our good days and our bad days, every department does,” Kunce added. “But just think back. Why did you do it, why do you still wanna keep doing it and if you didn’t do it, who would?”

Kunce said the work that volunteers do makes a huge impact.

“Everything they do for the fire service doesn’t go unnoticed, and I just hope they realize how important they are to the community,” he said.

Those interested in volunteering can do so on Volunteer Firefighter’s website.