Stateline fire departments search for a possible drowning victim at Lake Summerset

DURAND, IL (WTVO) – Around 5:30pm, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to Lake Summerset in Durand after receiving a report that an adult male jumped into the water and went missing. The 64 year old male was onboard a boat out on the lake at the time. Upon arrival, deputies called for assistance from the Durand Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources. A MABAS Alarm was called and divers from multiple jurisdictions are currently conducting a search of the lake in an effort to locate the male. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a follow up investigation. We have a crew on scene and will update information as it comes in.