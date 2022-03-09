BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A deadly fire took the lives of five people Monday in Boone County.

Six people were able to get out of the home, left to mourn and rebuild their lives, though two are still in critical condition. The first responders who answered the call for help are now coping with the loss as well.

Boone County Fire Protection District #2’s Chief Brian Kunce said that the harshest reality is knowing he could not send anyone inside the home, because the condition of the house when they arrived was too dangerous for anyone to enter.

“This is something you don’t see, and hopefully nobody sees that again,” Kunce said.

Kunce said that he never knows what to expect on a call, even after 40 years as a firefighter.

“But when those dispatchers gave us that type of information, right of that bat we knew that we were going to be dealing with something tragic,” he said.

A tragedy that Kunce said he has never seen before.

“I wouldn’t say it was the biggest, but it was the largest loss of life in a residential fire in my career, and same thing with everybody here,” Kunce said.

Coping with the loss of those five people is not easy for him or his team.

“We know there’s nothing else we could have (done), but then there’s always those what ifs,” Kunce said.

Fire was blowing out of every window, and people were still trapped inside, when they got on the scene. Kunce said the hardest part is accepting that they could not save them.

“Sometimes you gotta hold the troops back because everybody wants to get in there, but this, there’s just no way and it’s hard to say that, you don’t want to say,” Kunce said. “It’s not that we’re giving up, but in reality, you just can’t put anyone in those conditions.”

He said that the support and kindness from the community is making a huge impact.

“It is amazing to see the dedication that everybody puts in,” Kunce said. “Strangers helping strangers, and it’s things like this that bring a community together, and I wish it wouldn’t have to happen that way.”

Kunce wants to thank The Salvation Army and the Red Cross for all they have been doing during this time, and that his team is taking steps to support the first responders coping with this tragedy.