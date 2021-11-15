Stateline food pantries giving help during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many stateline families will prepare a bountiful Thanksgiving Day meal next week, but for hundreds of local people, putting food on the table is a daily struggle.

That is why local food pantries are highlighting their services during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. That includes the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition, which consists of nine organizations serving Winnebago, Boone and DeKalb Counties.

Leaders said pantries thrive when working together.

“No one agency could be, or should be, the end provider of all services. Each one has its area of expertise and specialty, and they bring that to the table,” said Kay Larrick, Executive Director of Carpenter’s Place. “So, collectively, those who need services are getting the best in each of these areas.”

The coalition has placed 180 families in permanent housing so far this year, and nearly 130 households with emergency housing.