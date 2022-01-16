Stateline gathers to remember late Freeport Fire Chief

BELOIT, Wis (WTVO) — The Central Christian Church in Beloit held Chief Bradley Liggett’s visitation and funeral on Saturday morning.

Stateline members gathered to remember the fallen Freeport Fire Chief, and there were many emotions. Liggett served for over 30 years as a firefighter in Beloit and Freeport, and his colleagues said that they are hurting.

“We are hurting, but we’re fine,” said Interim Freeport Fire Chief Scoot Stykel. “The bell will ring, we will go forward from here. Brad lead us to that, and we will continue that mission.”

Stykel said that Liggett was a great leader, mentor and friend. He said that one of the lessons he learned from Liggett is that you can be a leader in any position you are at.

“Everyone should have ownership and everyone should have involvement, and in many ways, that’s brilliant,” Stykel said.

Liggett touch many lives and left a mark on the fire department, according to Stykel.

“He has become a fabric of this community,” said Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease. “If there was an organization out there, he was apart of that organization. He really immersed himself in the city of Beloit.”

Pease said that Liggett was always committed to his family and helping the community in any way he could.

“Brad was a great man, he is going to be dearly missed by all of us, you know, as a resource and as a friend,” Pease said.

Stykel also said that Liggett has made the department better in every way possible.

“Our best way to remember Chief Liggett is to get back on the trucks, and when the bell rings, go to those people in need and find our way to helping them with whatever the emergency is,” Stykel said.

Stykel said that Liggett will never be forgotten, and that they will be thinking of him when that bell rings.