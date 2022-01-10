Stateline Goodwills want to give young adults a second chance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline non-profit unveiled a new program aimed at giving young adults a second chance.

Goodwill’s “Accelerate Program” will teach individuals involved in the legal system how to start a meaningful career. Free training for truck driving, forklift operation and warehousing is available. Participants must be between 18 and 24-years-old, not currently enrolled in any classes and living in Winnebago, Boone or Stephenson Counties.

Goodwill said that the program gives hope to those feeling hopeless about their past.

“Everyone in our program will have that barrier, and that’s the purpose of our program, is to break down those barriers and make sure that our participants are successful,” said Keyanna Washington-Simpson, Accelerate Program Manager at Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois. “So, it’s a great opportunity for them to get trained, and then also get connected with employment.”

Goodwill will offer an information session on “Accelerate” on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at Goodwill’s Mission Services Building, 850 N. Church St.