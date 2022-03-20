ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Roscoe native, who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving his nation in Iraq, was honored 20 years later.

A highway now bears Brandon Rowe’s name. He was killed in action on March 31, 2003 at just 20-years-old. A portion of Illinois Highway 251 in Roscoe has been renamed in his honor. It is now the Brandon Rowe Memorial Highway.

“Definitely a good thing that his name is put forth to be out there so that people can see and acknowledge, and hopefully learn that fact that who he was,” said Michael Brady, friend of Rowe.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2955 hosted a ceremony in honor of Army Specialist Brandon Rowe on Saturday. Friends and family gathered together to show support.

Some read letters about, and from, Brandon.

“To listen to his letter that he wrote to his mom, it’s funny because you can just hear his voice coming through,” Brady said.

Rowe’s name ill now live on as well, with a portion of Illinois Highway 251 being renamed as Brandon Rowe Memorial Highway.

“Brandon’s name is going to be up on that road for the next 20, 30 years, and I’m going to be real happy one day when my grandson asks me, ‘who is Brandon Rowe,’ I’ll be able to tell him who that person is,” said Bill Graves, Senior Vice Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2955.

Graves said that it is important for the community to recognize its heroes.

“No matter how bad things seem, there is always something good you can pluck out of it,” said Lucas Bondow, friend of Rowe. “That’s something Brandon taught me.”

Known to be positive, funny, brave, kind-hearted, dedicated and selfless, his friends said that they strive to live up to his example.

“There’s not a day that goes by, there’s nothing that won’t remind us of him and never will forget him, he’s part of us,” said Nathan Sharp, friend of Rowe.

Rowe’s friends and family said that they have been waiting to show their appreciation of Rowe’s service and have his memory live on.