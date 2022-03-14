ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stretch of a busy Winnebago County road will be dedicated to a local solider this weekend who was killed in action nearly 20 years ago.

Brandon Rowe grew up in Roscoe and graduated from Hononegah High School in 2000. He joined the Army and was killed Iraq three years later. Rowe is believed to be the first person from the 101st Airborne Division to have died in the war.

A part of Highway 251 in Roscoe will be dedicated as the “Brandon Rowe Memorial Highway” on Saturday. The ceremony is at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of First National Bank, 5360 Bridge St. Parking will be available next door to the bank, and there will also be a shuttle bus from the Roscoe VFW, 11385 2nd St.