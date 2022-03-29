MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline Jersey Mike’s stores will be donating 100% of sales on Wednesday for a good cause.

They have partnered with the Special Olympics to support the upcoming “USA Games” in Orlando this June. Wednesday, March 30 is the annual “Day of Giving.” Restaurants throughout Illinois, and across the nation, have been featuring specials and collecting donations throughout the month of March.

Local “Jersey Mike’s” have been doing the “Day of Giving” for years, but this is the first time stores nationwide are also taking part in the event. Stateline employees are excited to make a change.

“It’s really cool, it’s a really unique experience,” said Jersey Mike’s District Manager Chris Lotesto. “I have worked for a lot of companies, and like I said, I have worked for Jersey Mike’s for a long time, and it’s really cool to see the team get fired up and motivated to be able to make a difference.”