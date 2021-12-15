Stateline lagging behind on vaccinations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A look at current vaccine rates showed that the stateline area is lagging behind on getting shots in arms.

About 55% of people in Boone County are fully vaccinated, and about 60% have received at least one dose.

For Ogle County, the total is about 51%, while about 56% have received at least one dose.

Stephenson County has just below 48% fully vaccinated, and 51% have received one dose.

For Winnebago County, the rate is 51.5% fully vaccinated and just under 57% are in the one dose category.