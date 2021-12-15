Stateline lagging behind on vaccinations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A look at current vaccine rates showed that the stateline area is lagging behind on getting shots in arms.

About 55% of people in Boone County are fully vaccinated, and about 60% have received at least one dose.

For Ogle County, the total is about 51%, while about 56% have received at least one dose.

Stephenson County has just below 48% fully vaccinated, and 51% have received one dose.

For Winnebago County, the rate is 51.5% fully vaccinated and just under 57% are in the one dose category.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories