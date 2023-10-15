WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WTVO) — A Round Lake Beach man was arrested last week after police say his family contacted law enforcement to report that he may have killed a family member.

Sanjuan Reyes, 36, faces six charges following a multi-department search that eventually located the 36-year-old hiding in a bush, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigations into Reyes began on October 7 after relatives of Reyes allegedly called the Joliet Police Department to report Reyes had visited their home, was covered in blood, intoxicated and may have killed a different family member that he lives with in Round Lake Beach.

Round Lake Beach Police were notified and located Reyes’ vehicle in a Round Lake Beach parking lot. The vehicle had “a significant amount of blood” inside, according to police, however Reyes was not found.

Police learned Reyes had battered the family member he lives with before driving to Joliet. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, was hospitalized after sustaining several injuries, including broken bones.

A Lake County K9, Dax, was called to assist in the search for Reyes. Dax eventually located Reyes hiding in a thick bush line near the intersection of Route 83 and Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach. Reyes allegedly refused to surrender and struck Dax during the apprehension.

Reyes was charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, one count of aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery, one count of striking a police animal and one count of resisting arrest.

He was booked into the Lake County Jail and held for a detention hearing.