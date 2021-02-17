Stateline manufacturer helps NASA’s Perseverance rover reach Mars

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A small piece of the Stateline will soon make its way out of this world.

A Roscoe manufacturing company built parts of NASA’s Perseverance rover. The craft is scheduled to land on Mars on Thursday.

This isn’t the company’s first time working with NASA. They’ve been helping rovers reach Mars for nearly two decades now. However, employees say that it never gets old to see their parts in action on another planet.

“I think a lot of the people are excited to have a part in a project that’s going outside the Earth’s atmosphere,” said Frederick Young, the chairman for Forest City Gear.

From the Stateline to the Red Planet, NASA’s Perseverance rover is set to touch down following a seven-month trip. A journey that was made possible in part by Forest City Gear in Roscoe.

“It’s bragging rights, as you go home and tell your family, friends, what you’re able to work on, that you’ve actually held parts that will be on another planet. That’s always exciting,” said Jeff Mains, the director of technical operations.

Forest City Gear spent more than two years working with NASA to fine-tune their pieces. In total, the company produced nearly 40 unique parts for the project.

“The camera gears were probably the most challenging out of the whole project. They were very small, very, very tight tolerance with what we had to achieve. But we were able to do it, and we’re very proud of that,” said Mains.

Forest City Gear prides itself on rising to a challenge. This is the fourth time they’ve worked with NASA on a Mars rover project. They also created parts for Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity.

“They come back to us each time with greater demands. And I think we thrive on that challenge,” said Young.

Company leaders consider working with the aerospace giant one of their greatest accomplishments.

“It’s a great learning experience for us, and our people are really excited to have the opportunity to work on something that’s so important to our mission in space,” Young concluded.

Forest City Gear was planning to hold a watch party to celebrate the rover reaching Mars’s surface but said they won’t be able to because of the pandemic.