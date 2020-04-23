Stateline manufacturer uses 3D printer to replace hawk’s injured leg

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A local manufacturer used its 3D printing power to give a Hoo Haven rescue a new leg. The hawk named Snow was able to test out her new prosthetic on Wednesday. While it’s one small step for Snow, it’s a giant leap in using 3D printing technology to help out other animals.

Snow was brought into Hoo Haven with a severe leg injury caused by a trap. Her talon had to be amputated but Hoo Haven founder Karen Herdklotz hoped the bird would be able to walk again. So Herdklotz thought outside of the box and turned to a Stateline manufacturer that specializes in 3D printing.

Mike Thomason, the president at 425 Manufacturing, said it was just one opportunity to put problem solving skills to use and learn more about their machinery in the process.

“We’re going to take what we’ve learned making a prosthetic for a bird, and be able to make other parts and do other things in the future. It’s really a win-win all the way around,” Thomason said.

Thomason also noted it appeared that she was already enjoying her new prosthetic.

Snow won’t be able to return to the wild with her new leg. She will be used to educate others and still live a comfortable life.

