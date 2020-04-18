Stateline mayors send letter to Governor Pritzker urging to allow re-opening of small businesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of five local mayors are asking Gov. J.B. Pritzker to help small businesses. The mayors of Loves Park, Machesney Park, Durand, South Beloit, and Cherry Valley all joined to write a letter to the governor.

They specifically asked for an alternative approach to working from home, if the ‘Stay at Home’ order gets extended.

The letter states in part:

“…If you are considering extending any statewide restrictions beyond April 30th, we strongly suggest that you allow each community or region, that knows their businesses, their people, and the COVID-19 impact on their community to make the proper decisions on reopening businesses.”

The letter argues that if big box stores can remain open as long as customers practice distancing, small businesses deserve to have the same options.

The mayors also asked the governor to consider the economic differences between Winnebago County and larger counties in the state.

You can view the entire letter here.

