Stateline mom continues Mother’s Day tradition by passing out flowers in her son’s memory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One local woman celebrates Mother’s Day in an untraditional fashion by passing out flowers to mothers in nursing homes. She tells us she hopes to honor the person who made her a mom that tragically passed away.

“We are spending our Mother’s Day delivering flowers and babies to ladies in the nursing homes in our area and just having a great time,” explained Megs Emanuel, the Founder of Brody’s Flowers.

Emanuel has been passing out flowers on Mother’s Day for years. The idea came from her son who passed away from a motorcycle accident.

When Brody was in 8th grade, he raised $900 to make Mother’s Day special for those who did not get flowers or even a visitor.

“We lost him about 6 years ago. And we’re making sure all the mothers have flowers on Mother’s Day,” she said. “We raised just under $8,000 and with that, we were able to purchase 850 flowers and 80 babies.

Emanuel, her husband, and a few volunteers made deliveries all over the Stateline.

“I think we had 8 in the Lake Geneva, Elkhorn area and through Clinton, Beloit, Janesville Rockford, and South Beloit. I think we’re at 17,” she said.

“It’s been so rewarding when you see these faces and they get their flowers and they’re just like oh for me and it just lights them up and I feel like it’s not a fix for everything but it’s a nice feeling that you get,” Emanuel said.

Many residents were surprised by the kind gesture. Emanuel says it’s days like these that motivate her to do this for years to come and continue honoring Brody’s legacy.

“It just lit them up and so many were just like whoa, it makes you kind of cry but it’s a beautiful thing they have enjoy it and hopefully they’ll enjoy it forever,” she added.

If you’d like to donate, you can pay with Venmo to @Brodysflowers or PayPal to BrodysFlowers@Yahoo.com