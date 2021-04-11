Stateline mother honors her son’s memory through nonprofit ‘Brody’s Flowers’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local mother wants to keep her son’s memory alive. She is doing that by brightening up others’ days with flowers.

We caught up with her as she says the idea came from a project her son did when he was in 8th grade.

“There are tears. There are smiles. There are hugs and all that stuff. So, it’s been a wonderful thing for us to do as Brody’s legacy,” said Megs Emanuel, the founder of Brody’s Flowers.

Emanuel says it’s a cause that helps keep her son’s memory alive. Brody passed away when he was only 19 -years old from a motorcycle accident.

“He was able to be an organ donor. He’s always given his whole life so it just made sense. He saved 6 lives, gave sight to two, and improved the lives of over 75 people with tissue donation–including his sister,” Emanuel said.

The inspiration behind the cause comes from a project Brody did in 8th grade. He sold flowers then gave them to women in local nursing homes on Mother’s Day.

“Brody was awesome and just a big hearted kid with like an old soul. He was friends with everybody he met,” she explained. “The looks on the faces of these mothers is just pure gratitude and happiness and they love the interaction that’s a part of this as well.”

Emanuel says she hopes she is able to carry on her son’s legacy and give back to the community as he did.

“We would love any help. Anyone can give. If you want to reach out, we know a lot of businesses do matching donations and people can do that as well and reach out. If they have a specific nursing home in mind–we’re all for that,” said Emanuel.

