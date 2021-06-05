Stateline mothers use personal tragedies to increase suicide prevention awareness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit hosts a disc golf event to help promote suicide prevention. Organizers say they hope people will connect with them if they are looking for help or resources with suicide awareness.

“I hurt every day but it’s because of him I find solace and comfort in knowing that his story is bringing people to me to get the resources, get the help, get the counseling,” said Laura Kane, the chief executive director of Marshmallow’s Hope.

Laura Kane lost her son Zachary at a young age to suicide. She created a non-profit to bring awareness to suicide prevention. On Saturday, the organization hosted a disc golf tournament to continue reaching individuals affected in the Stateline.

“It’s been really incredibly helpful to me, and supportive, to have a mom who understands that grief,” said volunteer Nellie Jenkins.

Jenkins says after losing her 19-year-old son in November to suicide, the event served as a positive light in a dark time.

“I just want to be as supportive and helpful and I wanna’ give my pain a purpose because I don’t want to waste the opportunity I’m given and the life that I have left,” Jenkins said.

Kane hopes to help other families who may experience the same loss but also spread awareness to hopefully save lives.

“Knowing that people are out here supporting it, like knowing that our story may save somebody, even if it’s just one. That keeps me going. It gets me out of bed. It gives me the motivation, the drive, to just keep encouraging people to live,” said Kane.

Kane tells us they are looking for male volunteers to help with their mentoring program. She plans to continue bringing awareness to suicide prevention.