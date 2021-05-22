Stateline motorcyclists ‘Back the Blue’ in 100-mile ride

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The annual ‘Back the Blue’ motorcycle came back in full swing.

There was a large turnout for the event hosted by Crazy Times Pub. Many local motorcycle groups completed the 100 mile ride along in order to show their support to all first responders.

The Fire Iron Motorcycle Club President says it’s always an honor to support the men and women in blue.

“This is a time for us to get together away from the stresses and remind these guys that they are loved and supported by all of us and we would be there for them, time and time again. And we have their back,” said Ed Labay.

The ride took the group through Winnebago and Ogle counties.