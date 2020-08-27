Stateline native shares experience of Hurricane Laura evacuation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WTVO) — 1.5 million people across Louisiana and Texas are under some type of evacuation order. Among them is a Stillman Valley native that now lives in Louisiana with her family.

She shared her evacuation plans as she races the clock to get out of the deadly storm’s path.

“Once it comes in, they can’t save you, they cannot come help you,” Lauren Brown said.

As Hurricane Laura barrels toward Texas and Louisiana, families board up their homes, heading inland to safety.

“We just did all our preparations, had our backpacks ready to go this morning, in case it got bad, and we saw it was getting bad, so we’re like okay it’s time to go. We need to go,” Brown said.

Stillman Valley native Lauren Brown currently lives near Lake Charles, Louisiana. She is one of about 1.5 million Gulf Coast residents ordered to evacuate.

“We just did our preparations beforehand, everything on our back patio we just put in our garage, parked my fiancé’s truck in front of the garage in case it blows in, just trying to help with the wind,” she said.

Brown, along with her fiance, two children, and parents are staying in a central-Louisiana hotel until it’s safe to return home.

“I’m really not too worried about us, I think we’ll probably have some shingles missing, maybe our fence blown down but, my parents live in a double-wide trailer and I just can’t imagine what they’re coming home to,” Brown added.

“In a small part, a small way, it’s nice to feel like you’re helping,” said Anne Fleming, a Red Cross volunteer.

Anne Fleming is packing her bags for Baton Rouge, where she will help with disaster relief after Hurricane Laura hits.

“I’ll be doing damage assessment, so we’ll go from house to house and evaluate whether its major damage or destroyed or what kinds of issues the house has and then we connect with the clients and then determine some kind of assistance,” Fleming explained.

“We don’t know what we’re going to go home to. We’ve said our prayers when we left, and we’re just hoping for the best right now,” Brown added.

