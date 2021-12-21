Stateline non-profit giving $19,500 to help area kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline non-profit awarded grants to help area kids.
“In Youth We Trust” is run by the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. Just shy of $20,000 is going to seven local groups.
Among them is Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity, which received $5,000. Winnebago County CASA is getting $4,400, which will be used to bring in more advocates.
Find a full list of recipients below:
- Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project (FLAP) | $3,000 | Technology, Vaccination and Workers’ Rights Education for Latinx Youth
- Northern Illinois Food Bank | $451 | Backpack Program
- Pegasus Special Riders | $2,000 | Program Expansion for Pegasus
- Regional Access and Mobilization Project (RAMP) | $1,250 | RAMP’s Project SEARCH
- Rock House Kids | $3,399 | Crisis Prevention Intervention (CPI) Trainer Certificate Renewal
- Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity | $5,000 | Students Building Homes
- Winnebago County CASA | $4,400 | Retain Advocates, Renew Hope