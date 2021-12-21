Stateline non-profit giving $19,500 to help area kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline non-profit awarded grants to help area kids.

“In Youth We Trust” is run by the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. Just shy of $20,000 is going to seven local groups.

Among them is Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity, which received $5,000. Winnebago County CASA is getting $4,400, which will be used to bring in more advocates.

Find a full list of recipients below: