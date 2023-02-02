ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the Month of February many organizations in the Stateline are celebrating Black History Month.

The Rock River Valley Swedish American Riverfront YMCA will be hosting an event each Thursday. This can be anywhere from dancing to painting all in an effort to educate people on black culture in the Stateline.

“During Black History month we like to highlight black artists black performers within our local community,” said Linette Rojas the Director of Healthy Living at the YMCA.

To kick off the first night Antione and Terry Williams with Project 815 showed off some dancing.

The Discovery Center Museum will also be celebrating the month with a “Celebration of Black Culture” event this weekend.

“We look at it as an opportunity to highlight some famous Black Americans and their incredible accomplishments. Whether that’s in science which is kind of you know our specialty around here. Or education or history or sports or art,” said Marketing Directory for the Museum, Annamarie Walker.

Members of the society of black engineers will be at the museum Saturday. They’ll have activities that revolve around famous Black Scientists, Doctors, and Artists.

“We try to highlight whatever scientist is kind of behind that project or that discovery or that hands on science activity that we’re doing,” Walker said.

Directors with The “Y” spoke about the importance of having events to highlight Black History Month.

“Understand the history behind all different cultures and where we stand today because we are here because of history and we’re still fighting for history, but it’s also important for us to come together and celebrate everything that we’ve already been through and things that we’re still fighting for,” Rojas said.

“We get this month to celebrate because Black History for me is everyday and not just a month,” said Teen Director Tamica Fricks.

For this weekends “Celebration of Black Culture” information you can visit the Discovery Center Museum’s Facebook or Website. It will be Saturday the 4th.

For all events with the YMCA you can check out their website and Facebook page as well.