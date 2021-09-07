Stateline organizations to hold 9/11 memorials

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – It’s been 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attack that left nearly 3,000 Americans dead in New York City. September 11th, has become a date to remember those lost that day, several Stateline organizations are planning events to do just that.

One of the events will be a ceremony held at the Winnebago County 9/11 Emergency Responders Memorial in Rockford on Saturday morning.

“We need to be strong together, we need to be united, we need to push aside our differences and come together. At least for September 11th, and remember what was lost 20 years ago,” said Will Pederson, Board President of Winnebago County 9/11 Emergency Responders Memorial.

In the Village of Winnebago, first responders will speak as part of an afternoon 9/11 program. Organizers say it will be a chance for people of all ages to learn about the tragedy.

“We are also going to have a poster display at the Winnebago Public Library. It comes from the 9/11 memorial and museum in New York City, which will be a great educational tool for children who were not even born when this occurred,” said Pat Wakeley Oman, Secretary of Winnebago Community Historical Society.

The Cherry Valley Fire Department is also planning a memorial event and will be at 9am in Baumann Park.