ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Social media and cyberbullying can fuel the mental health crisis among kids and teenagers in the U.S.

Parents, grandparents and others had the chance on Monday night to learn more about what their kids could be dealing with. Richard Wistocki is a retired detective with the Naperville Police Department. He talked to parents at Hononegah High School about what their responsibility is when it comes to their kids and technology.

He also talked with students earlier in the day about being safe on their gaming devices, social media and other online platforms. Wistocki said that parents should not threaten to punish their kids if they are caught cyberbullying or having inappropriate pictures.

He said that it will scare them into coming forward if they need help.

“It all starts with empowering the student, so my message to them is no one has the right to make you feel bad about yourself, and no one has the right to do something you know you shouldn’t be doing,” Wistocki said. “My mantra to them, if they are suffering in silence, while they’re talking to me we can make that pain stop. And actually today we did have a student come forward and we’re helping them out right now.”

It was the 57th class that the former detective has taught. He said that 16 have come forward due to cyberbullying or sextortion.