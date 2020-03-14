Stateline polling location changes amidst COVID-19 concerns

FILE—In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a lone voter fills out a ballot in the lobby of the Denver Elections Division in downtown Denver. Colorado voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s primary election Tuesday, March 3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(WTVO) — Election officials announced changes in polling places in both Rockford and Boone County on Saturday. The announcements come three days before the statewide election on March 17th.

The Rockford Board of Election Commissioners announced it will move its Precint 1 and 4 and Ward 12 Precinct 7 polling place from Fairhaven Christian Home to Rockford Lutheran High School, located at 3411 North Alpine Road.

Mayor Tom McNamara said, “Our residents’ health and safety is paramount as well as ensuring their ability to participate in the election, that is why we thank Rockford Lutheran for assisting.”

Following are the times for early voting at the Rockford Board of Election offices,301 S. 6th Street, and Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. Church Street:

Saturday, March 14: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 15: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, March 16: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Also, Boone County officials announced that Belvidere 5 has relocated to the Belvidere VFW Post 1461, located at 1510 W. Lincoln Ave, Belvidere.

Shadley Apartments, Belvidere 9 has relocated to the Boone County Board Room, 1212 Logan Ave Belvidere.

As previously reported, Heritage Woods, Belvidere 16 has relocated to the Poplar Grove Airport, 5151 Orth Rd, Poplar Grove.

Early Voting will continue in the Boone County Clerk’s office Monday, March 16, 2020 8:30am-5PM. Please contact the County Clerk’s office with any questions at (815) 544-3103.

The Rockford Board of Elections can be reached at 815-987-5750 for any questions.

Governor Pritzker mentioned in his Saturday press conference that mail-in ballots are especially recommended this year.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

