(WTVO) — Some products made in the Stateline advance in the second annual ‘Makers Madness’ contest.

Ingersoll Machine Tools’ Giant Magellan Telescope is in the ‘Sweet 16.’ It will go up against Versa-Tech’s Robotic Assembly.

Nuclear Power from Exelon, which includes the station in Byron, is up against the Packaged Outdoor Chiller made by Thermal Care Inc.

The competition is put on by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. This round of voting ends March 7th.

Click here to vote.