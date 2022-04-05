ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the sweet sixteen for three stateline products as the “Illinois Makers Madness” continues to the next round.

The three local products are the “Power-Grip Lift Magnet” made by Obsidian Manufacturing Industries in Rockford, the “Orion Spacecraft Capsule” made by Ingersoll Machine Tools in Rockford and “Fruit by the Foot” made by General Mills in Belvidere.

This is the third annual “Makers Madness” in which the public will vote on which product earns the 2022 title of “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.” The Termico “Traffic Signal Heater” won the public vote in 2021.

Voting for the round of sixteen ends Sunday.