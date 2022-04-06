ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline realtor held a viewing party for her upcoming appearance on an HGTV show.

Realtor Angela Ketelsen, along with her clients Jessica and Andrew Sweet, were featured in Wednesday night’s episode of “House Hunter.” The clients are high school sweethearts who are looking for a home in Southern Wisconsin.

Roscoe’s Firehouse Pub, 10670 Main St., held a viewing party, and Ketelsen said that the pub is the perfect place to watch.

“I really support my community,” she said. “They’re like family to me, and I wanted to give back and have everyone come to a place where we can all enjoy this first viewing.”

The episode is number 11 of the show’s 213th season.