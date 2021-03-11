Stateline region to receive $250M in transportation grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline-area communities will soon have smoother roads thanks to money from the Rebuild Illinois grants.

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced the third disbursement of a total $1.5 billion package which will be spread out over six years.

“While I’m proud of the transformation of our interstate highways Rebuild Illinois is rebuilding, it’s local projects that are rejuvenating our communities in ways our people deserve – that’s why Rebuild Illinois set aside $1.5 billion for municipal and county projects. What’s more, funding from Rebuild Illinois allows local governments to reallocate precious dollars for other parts of the community. And with the strain on local budgets because of the pandemic, that means critical savings for local governments and taxpayers,” Pritzker.

The funding is in addition to regular contributions through the state’s motor fuel tax, which has accounted for $576.

A complete list of local agencies and awards can be viewed here.