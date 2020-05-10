Stateline residents and businesses recognize fallen heroes for National Police Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As part of National Police Week, many businesses and residents in the Stateline are shining blue lights outside their homes or stores to honor fallen officers.
The campaign is called Project Blue Light.
Illinois State Police is encouraging you to join and share your photos via social media with the hashtag, #ProjectBlueLight
