Stateline residents are days away to shift into Phase 4 of Restore Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is ready to move into Phase Four of Restore Illinois.

Come Friday life as Stateline residents know it will be one step closer to back to normal.

“We’ve gone through some really rough months here, but we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Sandra Martell. “Arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, escape rooms, gaming, laser tag, paintball, and outdoor adventure parks are

going to be opened.”

Health and fitness centers are also on that list.

Most places will open with capacity limitations, and wearing a mask is still necessary.

“Right now we’re open for outdoor group fitness, with a limit of 10. We’re excited that phase 4 means we get to move inside we also get to have bigger classes, so we’ll get to serve more people,” said COO of the Rock River Valley YMCA, Trisha Tousant.

Local health officials stress the importance of remaining cautious during the next phase of reopening.

“As we go out into this next phase, as we welcome it on Friday as we go out and do some indoor dining or maybe go to a theatre or maybe go to an activity that we’ve wanted to do since this happened,” Martell said. “We need to be intentional, we need to remember to socially distance, wear face coverings or masks, not venture out if you’re sick or ill and frequently wash our hands.”

