Stateline residents celebrate second chance thanks to Rockford Rescue Mission

(WTVO) — Seven Stateline residents celebrated their recovery and a second chance at life during a restoration celebration.

Rockford Rescue Mission saw 5 men and 2 women graduate from its life recovery program. Over the last year, the graduates worked to overcome hardships like addiction.

Graduate Wayne Mackins spoke with WTVO and said the life recovery program helped him get his life back on track.

“It took a life that was pretty much upside down and spiraling out of control and turned it all around. I got a job now. I have aspirations to go back to school in order to get my-finish my Bachelor’s Degree to be a clinician or case manager,” Mackins said.

Wayne started his road to recovery in January of 2019.

