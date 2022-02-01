Stateline residents could have unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents could be missing out on money that they are owed.

February 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day, a time for residents to check the state treasurer’s database to see if they are entitled to things like unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts or unused rebates.

States are required to return this property no matter how long it has gone unclaimed. Illinois residents can check to see if they have unclaimed property on the Illinois Treasurer’s website, and out-of-state residents can do so on the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators’ website.