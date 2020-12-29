Stateline residents gear up for first winter storm of the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While snow plow crews prepare for a busy 24 hours, Stateline residents get ready to hunker down. They share tips on staying safe and avoiding a meltdown.

“They said it’s gonna’ be a snowstorm. I thought well maybe I should go get some more salt,” said Rockford resident Tommeco Jones.

With winter in full effect, Tommeco Jones stopped in a Zanocco Ace Hardware in the Edgebrook Center to prepare for the season’s biggest storm yet.

“Hopefully they’re gonna’ be safe and put enough salt down, but I gotta’ be safe and I’m gonna’ stay at home after I get the salt,” Jones added.

If you don’t need to be out on the roads–don’t. But if you have to, go slow.

“The best thing they can do is allow themselves plenty of time to get to their destination. Drive slow for conditions. Leave yourself space between vehicles when coming up to intersections.” said Andy Pirrello, the operations manager for the Winnebago County Highway Department.

Steve Eisman owns S&J Seal Coating and Snow Plowing. He and his crew had an overwhelming number of calls for service before the snow even started coming down.

“[We’ve had an] extreme amount of calls. A lot of commercial accounts have called in too because I guess the contractors that they had either backed out or wasn’t able to do it. It’s just everybody’s just so booked right now but with the type of equipment and the amount of trucks I have I am able to do that,” Eisman said.

Pirrello says the trucks will be out throughout the storm.

“It’s very possible this storm could turn to ice by morning. It looks like that it’s going to warm up as the storm goes through, could turn to ice. So be very careful going outside. Check your areas, don’t just assume it’s dry. Just know there very well could be a layer of ice underneath. So just take your time and be cautious,” he warned.

MORE HEADLINES: