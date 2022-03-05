SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents met on an overpass to support the “Freedom Convoy” on Saturday.

I-39 from Baxter Road to I-80 was filled with people holding signs and flags up and down the overpass. The convoy left South Beloit on Saturday morning to make their voices heard in Washington D.C.

Many people, like local convoy connect supporters Amanda and Angie Wallace, wanted to show their support, but knew that they could not get to South Beloit in time. They figured out another way to be seen and show their support instead.

“So we hit the Harlem Bridge and her and I were the first two there, and the next thing you know we had a crowd of people that joined us and it was actually extraordinary because, to show our support, and then to have the truckers actually come through and wave and honk actually gave you goose bumps,” they said.

The convoy then drove south to Oglesby in LaSalle County, where they came together with the rest of the group.