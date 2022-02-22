ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many people are used to scam phone calls trying to sell extended car warranties, but a new text scam could lead to residents sending money to someone they think they know.

The Better Business Bureau said that crooks are pretending to be bosses or company CEO’s. Scammers are sending texts to employees, saying that they are tied up in a meeting and need the recipient to send them a gift card.

Dennis Horton, director of Rockford’s Better Business Bureau, said that should raise some questions.

“Any time you’re being asked to do anything using gift cards, that is a huge red flag. No legitimate business does business that way,” Horton said. “You may have employers who give gift cards as rewards, but they don’t transfer money using gift cards.”

When faced with a questionable call, email or text, do not react right away, Horton added. Residents should think about what is being asked of them and confirm if the message is real with the person it is supposedly coming from.