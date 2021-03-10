Stateline school districts hope prom will bring sense of normalcy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Slowly, but surely, life is getting back to normal in the Stateline. The latest tradition to return is school dances.

We spoke with a few districts about their prom plans Some schools have made plans and some backups to make sure students can celebrate and stay safe.

“I feel so bad for these seniors,” explained Rita Schmidt, the Director of Development at Rockford Lutheran.

In a year full of postponed and canceled events, some Stateline schools are telling students to pull out their dancing shoes.

“They’ve had a lot of things taken away from them, so we just want to make sure Rockford Lutheran fulfills that memory of prom, so we’ll have it in some way, shape, or form,” explained Schmidt.

Schmidt says Rockford Lutheran’s prom is booked at a local hotel.

“The Raddison has been great keeping us updated on their guidelines and how many people they can have in a room,” Schmidt said.

If those plans fall through, they have a backup to host prom on the school’s football field.

“We’re already set up here, we have tents reserved,” Schmidt explained. “It might not be as fancy as they had it but we’ll still have all the traditional things. The walk-in with the senior’s parents, we’ll still have a prom king and queen, we’ll have a sit-down dinner and they’ll dance at night until it’s time to go home.”

Lena-Winslow High School will host both prom and homecoming on the same day. Students will be divided into smaller groups and different time slots.

“It was a surprise to us we just found out the beginning of last week, so we’re really excited to have something to look forward to and we both had dresses already from last year,” said Addison Roberts, the Senior Treasurer for Lena-Winslow.

“The hope was to have a safe COVID friendly prom/homecoming that freshman through seniors could attend,” explained Senior Class VP Jennifer Swedlund.

Schmidt says the high school students have been responsible with school events.

“The kids are thrilled that they’re actually being able to plan a prom. They’re picking a theme, they’re picking colors, the girls are going out and buying dresses which they never thought they’d be able to do,” she added.

Those schools have set their prom dates for March and May.