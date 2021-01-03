Stateline school districts return to in-person learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kids in the Stateline will be dusting off their backpacks Monday. Here’s a breakdown from some of the districts’ plans for learning.

Rockford Public Schools 205 students who were remote only before Thanksgiving Break will return remote. Those who were in person will head back to the classrooms.

Belvidere District 100 students will start online Monday–then are given the option for in-person learning starting the 19th.

The Harlem School District will resume the same way before break with in-person, hybrid, and remote options. This is also the same for Freeport Schools.

Rockford Catholic Schools will also start on Monday and continue online learning to the 19th.

