Stateline schools compete by giving blood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a common story across the nation and here at home. Blood banks are in need of donors, and a local center is looking to a friendly competition to keep its shelves full.

Schools across the stateline compete to see who can get the most blood donations. Organizers said that this is a fun way to get the community involved where there is a need, and all they need is an ID to get their donations started.

“I had donated blood this time for the competition, but I’ve always really wanted to donate blood, you know,” said blood donor Laura Hart. “It’s nice to give to other people.”

Hart gave blood for the second time. The Jefferson High School junior took part in the second annual Schools Unite to Save Lives Challenge.

“It was good,” Hart said. “It didn’t hurt, it didn’t bother me too much, you know, better than my first time. First time, my legs got a little fizzy but it was good this time.”

Freeport High School won the Rock River Valley Blood Center Competition last year.

“Doing this during the pandemic, when we weren’t able to do as many blood drives in the community and have the high school blood drives as well, was a big impact for us,” said Allysa Eller, donor recruiter at the RRVBC. “We were losing a lot of blood that was still needed for our local hospitals and patients in need.”

Eller said that the RRVBC is the main supplier to 13 area hospitals. Their goal is to collect 800 units of blood each week, and the competition makes it a fun way for the community to get involved.

“And that’s the thing, people have so much going on a regular day, any day of the week, but this is something that when people stop and do it, it’s so rewarding at the end to just know the impact that you made just in that one hour,” Eller said.

Hart said that she is ready to help Jefferson take home the trophy this year, and that she is going to donate every eight weeks and will encourage her friends and family to do the same.

“I’ve always kinda just wanted to donate blood before,” Hart said. “Even before I could like, be able to donate, I just wanted to donate blood. I’ve just always wanted to give, you know?”

The competition runs until May 21. Those interested in donating can sign up on the RRVBC’s website.