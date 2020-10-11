Stateline schools take classes outdoors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in schools, one Stateline school took their lessons outdoors. It’s providing a breath of fresh air for both students and staff.

“So it’s been nice to take a break from the classroom,” said Charo Chaney, the Co-Head of Middle and Upper School at Keith Country Day School.

It’s a break that students get a Keith Country Day School and perhaps a needed step away from the traditional classroom.

“We’ve had the opportunity to have the tents outside since the start of the school year it’s been really nice to give the students an opportunity to come outside and get some fresh air,” Chaney added.

Charo Chaney says it’s been very successful.

“The teachers will bring the equipment out here to work with the students when they are out here they can also take off their masks because we have the desks spaced out as well,” she explained.

Chaney says the small classroom sizes allows for a safer environment for the students.

“So we’ll have a teacher and approximately 15 students max but also we have our remote students so the teachers will have their laptops out and our other students can be there as well,” Chaney added.

It’s not only P.E. classes that are being held outside.

“All classes we’ve had our band class out here quite a bit Drama. They love to come use the space because they can go inside the tent and step outside of the tent and do different activities as well. A couple of English, Science, and Math classes [use the area] as well,” Chaney concluded.

And it’s not only Keith Country Day School that is utilizing outdoor spaces. Scott Sallinger, the owner of North West Rental Service in Machensey Park, says he’s received a lot of business from several local schools.

“We’ve done a lot with schools each school in roscoe there’s a lot of them that have tents to help with the outside,” said Sallinger. “Well they are trying to create social distancing and I think PE and other classes that could be held outside are.”

Chaney says as the colder weather approaches, the school has talked about the future of these tents and utilizing portable heaters.

