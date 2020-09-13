Stateline sports fans celebrate the return of Sunday football

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday football is back! No matter which team you root for, football fans in the Stateline are happy to see the NFL return. We caught up with fans at some of their favorite spots to watch the game.

Football season is in full swing and many football fans across the area are excited to cheer for their favorite teams

“We’re here to watch the Bears because we’re die-hard Bears fans,” said Wayne Romine.

“I’m here to watch those Packers all the way,” countered Al Bridchett.

Whether they were rooting for the Bears or the Packers, football fans came out to support their favorite teams for the first game of the season.

“It’s been a rough year with the coronavirus, so with having [football back] it’s going to mean a lot for people to come together. They’ve been hibernating and winter is coming on and it’s been summer and pools have been closed. You know, it’s been tough,” said Romine.

For Bears fan Rashawn Foreman, the return of football returns a return to normal.

“I’m just excited that we’re getting back to some normalcy, you know, we definitely need it. With everything closing down, it’s just great to have sports back– period,” said Foreman.

And for Packers fan Anthony Hannes, it means something exciting to look forward to every Sunday.

“I’m unbelievably excited, you know, sitting at home and not doing anything on a Sunday was so boring and it’s just fun to come out and see the camaraderie with everyone that’s here, even though there’s some Detroit fans here… I’m ok with it, it’s just fun,” Hannes said.

From eating wings to drinking a nice, cold brew, Patriots fan Teresa Martinez is excited to see her favorite team play.

“I mean look around there are bars packed, football parties are going on. Everyone needed this, this year especially with everything going on. With baseball coming back–that was awesome, same with basketball…you don’t hear about people having a baseball or basketball party. But there’s football parties,” Martinez said.

