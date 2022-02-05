Stateline students learn about historic Black colleges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students walked from booth to booth on Saturday to learn more about college potentials in the “Forest City” and beyond.

The Rockford Alumnae Chapter held a college fair at Rock Valley College, and it was the first time that historically Black colleges and universities were featured alongside local colleges.

Organizers said that they invited all students, from middle school through community college. They wanted to encourage students to start early and not wait for the last minute to get information about college.

Saturday’s fair was about showcasing some of the historic Black colleges and universities to area students so they could see the opportunities. Financial aid help and scholarship opportunities were also explained to attendees.

A junior from Beloit Memorial High School said that he is looking for a college that not only has culture and pride, but is also the best school for his major in pre-med.

“It feels amazing,” said Anthony Humphrey. “I’m currently surrounded about around a whole bunch of powerful black young people and just a whole bunch of amazing H-B-C-U’s that I really wish to go to in the future, so yes.”

Organizers said that they want to continue and make this an annual event. More information can be found on the Rockford Alumnae Chapter’s website.