Stateline students preserve the stories and history of local veterans

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A local high school class makes sure stories of war are never forgotten.

Students at Harlem High School interview veterans and turn those experiences into documentaries. It is part of the “Harlem Veteran Program.”

Each student in the class has the opportunity to interview a former member of the military. The project makes films about veterans who have served in wars from World War II to the War on Terror.

Former student and co-director of one of the documentaries, Emily Guske, says it is important to preserve history so we can learn from the past, in hopes of building a better future.

“It’s really great to hear their stories. Inquire about their little piece of history,” said Guske. “It’s a really personal touch on something that we read about, or we see in the media, or on movies, but hearing that personal story is just really unique and it’s really awesome to hear what they have to say.”

According to Guske many of the veterans who have been interview, stay in touch with students.

Over the lifetime of the “Harlem Veteran Program,” more than 200 veterans have been recorded and more than 150 documentaries have been produced.

If you are interested in learning more, you can find out more about the program on the the groups Facebook page.

