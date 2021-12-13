Stateline teachers receive “Golden Apple” grant to better their classrooms

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Teachers learnt just how much the stateline appreciates them.

Tens of thousands of dollars in grants were doled out to local schools Monday night, and one recipient showed how the award will be put to good use.

Teachers from across the stateline received a grant from the Golden Apple Foundation to help better their classrooms. More than $23,000 was awarded Monday night.

From expanding classroom libraries to buying additional tools for students, there is a variety of ways teachers are going to spend their cash.

The common goal is to promote a rich education for students.

“After talking with some students, they wanted some different options, so I got student teacher…all different genres, just to expand and give kids more options,” said Kelly Szymanski, an English teacher at Winnebago Middle School.

Some teachers are getting creative as they plan to spend the money. Melinda Etnyre, who received over $100 dollars in grant money, is a teacher at RESA Middle School. She plans to buy multiple “life” board games, and she hopes that it will further help her students learn more and high school and life after school.

“The Game of Life, I thought would be kind of a fun way to wrap it up with learning to chose a career path, or college path, or some of the things adults …as they’re choosing things throughout life,” Etnyre said.