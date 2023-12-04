(WTVO) — A Stateline town was recently named one of the most festive in the country, and you can probably guess which it is.

Galena was voted America’s 49th most ‘Christmassy’ town, according to photo book company Mixbook, which created a list of 75 American towns “with the strongest Christmas vibes” based on a poll of 3,000 families.

“The town’s 19th-century buildings are beautifully adorned with festive lights and decorations, echoing the charm of a bygone era. Main Street, renowned for its preserved historic character, becomes a bustling hub of holiday activity, with shops displaying unique gifts and seasonal wares, perfect for holiday shopping,” said Mixbook about the Jo Daviess County town.

“Galena’s annual ‘Night of the Luminaria’ is a spectacular event, where thousands of luminaries light up the streets, staircases, and sidewalks, creating a magical, glowing ambiance. The town also hosts a variety of Christmas events, including carolers in period costumes, horse-drawn carriage rides, and traditional holiday markets. “

A Chicago suburb also made the list, with Naperville checking in at number 58. The city earned its spot with its ‘renowned’ Naper Lights display, ‘iconic’ riverwalk and Christkindlmarket.

If you’re looking to spend the holidays in the most festive town in America, you’ll have to travel to the home of Dollywood, Pidgeon Forge, Tennessee, which took the top spot.

“The town hosts an array of Christmas-themed events, including parades, shows, and the renowned Winterfest, showcasing stunning light displays and live entertainment.” Dolly Parton’s theme park also puts on its own holiday celebrations, according to Mixbook.