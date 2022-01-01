Stateline under snow emergency, affects parking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials said that if residents had to drive or go out on Saturday, they should not.

Almost every city or town across the stateline was under a snow emergency, and it was important, because people could not park in certain spots.

For example, no vehicles were allowed to be parked on any streets within Winnebago village limits. In Rockford, a snow emergency means that residents need to follow the odd-even rule.

Saturday was January 1, so all cars had to be parked on the odd side of the street. The ordinance is designed to give plow drivers enough space to clear residential streets. The City of Rockford said that people who do not follow the ordinance could be ticketed and fined.

For cars that are on the street, residents need to get up and move it by 8 a.m. Sunday, since that is an even day.